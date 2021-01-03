Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

HSE to tighten track and trace in face of Covid-19 surge

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
3rd January, 2021
HSE to tighten track and trace in face of Covid-19 surge
Niamh O‘Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing with the HSE: growth in cases has forced a radical rethink of the system

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been forced to further overhaul its contact tracing processes, as the system faces being overwhelmed due to record levels of Covid-19 cases, the Business Post can reveal.

Last week, the HSE said close contacts of people who tested positive would only receive a text message containing advice to restrict their movements, instead of a phone call.

Further changes have now been made to the system, with contact tracers being...

