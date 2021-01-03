HSE to tighten track and trace in face of Covid-19 surge
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Daniel MurrayBusiness Reporter @danieltmurray
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been forced to further overhaul its contact tracing processes, as the system faces being overwhelmed due to record levels of Covid-19 cases, the Business Post can reveal.
Last week, the HSE said close contacts of people who tested positive would only receive a text message containing advice to restrict their movements, instead of a phone call.
Further changes have now been made to the system, with contact tracers being...
