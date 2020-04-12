HSE to retain Citywest treatment centre until December, if necessary

The HSE has optioned the use of its 1,450 bed treatment centre at the Citywest hotel complex in Co Dublin until at least December 2020 in what could be an indication of how the health authorities see the Covid-19 crisis playing out.

The licence agreement between the owners of the Citywest complex and the HSE is for an initial term up to December 31, 2020 and also provides for an extension beyond that into next year.

However, it also...