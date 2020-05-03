Sunday May 3, 2020
HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

The move follows a spate of attacks on telecommunications masts in Donegal and Cork in recent days

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
3rd May, 2020
The European Commission and the World Health Organisation, among others, have confirmed that there is no truth in the rumours of a link between Covid-19 and 5G

The HSE is to meet with social media companies to raise concerns about a conspiracy theory linking 5G networks to the coronavirus, after a number of masts were attacked in recent weeks.

Communications masts in Donegal and Cork have been damaged in what is believed to be a result of an online campaign which falsely links 5G technology to the spread of Covid-19. Neither of the masts was part of the 5G network.

