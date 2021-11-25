HSE to launch additional multi-lingual vaccine information geared towards non-nationals

The HSE is to roll out additional multi-lingual vaccination information resources in the coming weeks geared towards non-nationals in Ireland.

The resources, created in co-operation with Translate Ireland, will update entries to an existing information series published during the early stages of the pandemic.

The videos are voiced by medical or health professionals working in Ireland and are available in, as well as English: Arabic, French, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and Lithuanian.