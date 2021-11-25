Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

HSE to launch additional multi-lingual vaccine information geared towards non-nationals

A report on RTÉ’s Prime Time aired earlier this week highlighted that some 50 per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in ICU are foreign nationals

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
25th November, 2021
HSE to launch additional multi-lingual vaccine information geared towards non-nationals
Vaccine uptake was found to be “particularly low” among migrant workers in Ireland in data released in October by the Central Statistics Office. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The HSE is to roll out additional multi-lingual vaccination information resources in the coming weeks geared towards non-nationals in Ireland.

The resources, created in co-operation with Translate Ireland, will update entries to an existing information series published during the early stages of the pandemic.

The videos are voiced by medical or health professionals working in Ireland and are available in, as well as English: Arabic, French, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and Lithuanian.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

We know that 2022 will bring massive change in how we cope with this pandemic, because it must. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: ‘Living with Covid’ strategy emerges as the only realistic option

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe
In prepared remarks circulated to TDs and senators, Paul Reid said acute hospitals are under ‘very serious pressure’. Picture: Photocall

HSE ‘relying’ on private hospitals as cases rise

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
Noel Anderson: “Which staff can we keep and which do we let go? That’s my thought process right now. The hospitality sector is being treated as if it is 100 per cent disposable.” Picture: Fergal Phillips

Covid-19: ‘We are not an industry that can just be switched on and off’

Coronavirus Rosanna Cooney
Thanks to misguided leadership, we are facing more restrictions just as the Christmas rush begins. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Lucinda Creighton: Trying to shift blame for the pandemic onto the public is both cynical and wrong

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1