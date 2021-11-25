HSE to launch additional multi-lingual vaccine information geared towards non-nationals
A report on RTÉ’s Prime Time aired earlier this week highlighted that some 50 per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in ICU are foreign nationals
The HSE is to roll out additional multi-lingual vaccination information resources in the coming weeks geared towards non-nationals in Ireland.
The resources, created in co-operation with Translate Ireland, will update entries to an existing information series published during the early stages of the pandemic.
The videos are voiced by medical or health professionals working in Ireland and are available in, as well as English: Arabic, French, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and Lithuanian.
