Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

HSE to GPs: administer leftover vaccine doses to patients’ spouses

GPs have been given guidance on who is next in line to receive vaccination, to prevent extra doses spoiling

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
21st February, 2021
HSE to GPs: administer leftover vaccine doses to patients’ spouses
Dr Ray Walley of the national Covid-19 GP liaison committee: ‘we don’t want to waste any vaccines’ Pic: RollingNews.ie

The HSE has written to GPs instructing them that they may administer any excess doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to a limited category of people, including the husbands and wives of recipients in the oldest priority group.

Ireland’s vaccine rollout progressed to the over-85s last Monday, with GPs tasked with vaccinating elderly patients in their local healthcare settings.

The rollout is guided by a strict ethical framework developed by the government in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Allowing thousands to travel from Ireland to Cheltenham and then return unchecked was another error

Tony O’Brien: The government is emerging at last from its quarantine denial

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 15 hours ago
Some practitioners say the failure of the HSE to let them use large centres such as parish halls has hampered the fast delivery of vaccines Pic: Getty

Hope springs eternal: HSE plans vaccine surge in April

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 15 hours ago
Some €1.6 billion of the newly available funds are to be used for Covid-19 specific programmes

Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19

Health Daniel Murray 15 hours ago
Dr Gabriel Scally, said the potential spread of the new Bristol variant could threaten the effectiveness of Ireland’s vaccine strategy

Scally warns Ireland to put Britain on red travel list

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 15 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1