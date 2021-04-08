HSE to face questions from Oireachtas health committee over vaccine rollout

TDs and senators are to question HSE representatives on the specifics of the vaccine rollout later this month.

The Oireachtas Committee on Health will call on the health service, as well as on the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), to answer questions on the issue on April 20.

The HSE was initially scheduled to appear in front of the committee to discuss its Service Plan for 2021. At a private meeting, however, TDs and senators decided...