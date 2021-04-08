Subscribe Today
HSE to face questions from Oireachtas health committee over vaccine rollout

Politicians will ask health service about data underpinning the programme and the move to an age-based model at a hearing later this month

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th April, 2021
HSE to face questions from Oireachtas health committee over vaccine rollout
Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats and a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Health, has called for better communication from the HSE about the vaccine programme. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

TDs and senators are to question HSE representatives on the specifics of the vaccine rollout later this month.

The Oireachtas Committee on Health will call on the health service, as well as on the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), to answer questions on the issue on April 20.

The HSE was initially scheduled to appear in front of the committee to discuss its Service Plan for 2021. At a private meeting, however, TDs and senators decided...

