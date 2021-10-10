HSE struggling to identify candidates for vaccine boosters
Tens of thousands of immunocompromised people need a third Covid vaccine dose, but the lack of a register makes identifying them difficult
The HSE is struggling to identify immunocompromised individuals who require a third vaccine shot in order to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
To date, approximately 22,500 patients eligible for booster shots have been identified via hospital records, with 12,000 receiving appointments and 4,000 receiving a third MRNA dose since last Monday.
But the HSE estimates that up to five times those identified may need a third shot as part of the required vaccination protocol.
