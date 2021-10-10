Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

HSE struggling to identify candidates for vaccine boosters

Tens of thousands of immunocompromised people need a third Covid vaccine dose, but the lack of a register makes identifying them difficult

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
10th October, 2021
HSE struggling to identify candidates for vaccine boosters
To date, approximately 22,500 patients eligible for booster shots have been identified via hospital records, but the HSE estimates that up to five times those identified may need a third shot as part of the required vaccination protocol

The HSE is struggling to identify immunocompromised individuals who require a third vaccine shot in order to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

To date, approximately 22,500 patients eligible for booster shots have been identified via hospital records, with 12,000 receiving appointments and 4,000 receiving a third MRNA dose since last Monday.

But the HSE estimates that up to five times those identified may need a third shot as part of the required vaccination protocol.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Merck &amp; Co’s antivital Covid-19 pill, which it says reduces hospitalisations and deaths by half in patients with the coronavirus. Picture: AP

Covid-19: Wonder drugs become another weapon in ongoing battle against the virus

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 13 hours ago
With the rest of the world moving on from lockdowns as the virus becomes endemic elsewhere, Australia has been divided over what its next steps should be

Covid-19: From ‘Fortress Australia’ to a gilded cage

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 week ago
Gardaí were given the names and passport photos of the 175 people who had absconded from the quarantine hotels and they managed to find 35 of them and return them to the hotels. Picture: Getty

About 175 people escaped from mandatory quarantine

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 1 week ago
‘Ireland has an exceptionally high level of vaccination, with just over 90 per cent of adults over the age of 18 fully inoculated. In the US, the comparative figure is 64 per cent.’ Picture: PA

Elaine Byrne: How we went from a cautionary tale to best in class

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1