HSE sitting on stock of 1.5 million antigen tests

The HSE is sitting on a stock of at least 1.5 million antigen tests, having only dispatched 35,000 as of last Thursday.

The HSE sourced antigen tests under the EU’s Joint Procurement Agreement (JPA) which was launched in November 2020 and has scope to supply over half a billion antigen tests to member states.

Stella Kyriakides, the EU health commissioner, said in March that more than 20 million rapid antigen tests were bought and were to...