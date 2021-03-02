HSE reviews visitor ban and serial testing in nursing homes
With most staff and residents vaccinated, the health service is expected to make new proposals to Nphet for this sector
The HSE has begun a review of nursing home visitor restrictions which will be delivered to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the coming weeks.
It is also examining whether weekly serial testing in long-term care facilities should be wound down over the coming weeks and months, once staff and residents are fully vaccinated.
The review comes as early data has shown a dramatic decrease in nursing home-related Covid-19 infections, following the successful...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Colin Murphy: In law, we are closer to house arrest than a 5km limit
Covid-19 restrictions say you should not leave home at all ‘without reasonable excuse’ – a rule that‘s broader than it need be, is widely misunderstood and of dubious effectiveness
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed
Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening
Russia willing to share access to Sputnik V vaccine with Ireland
Vaccine found to be 91.6 per cent effective in symptomatic patients, but Irish officials not yet ready to go outside EU’s vaccine programme
Future tense: the nation’s small businesses fear what comes next
Even with the help of the CRSS and other state aids, businesses are at breaking point – and while compliance is still high, there is a collective exhaustion and a worry that for many, reopening may never arrive