HSE reviews visitor ban and serial testing in nursing homes

With most staff and residents vaccinated, the health service is expected to make new proposals to Nphet for this sector

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
2nd March, 2021
During level 5 restrictions, there has been an effective ban on all visitors to nursing homes except in emergency or compassionate circumstances

The HSE has begun a review of nursing home visitor restrictions which will be delivered to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the coming weeks.

It is also examining whether weekly serial testing in long-term care facilities should be wound down over the coming weeks and months, once staff and residents are fully vaccinated.

The review comes as early data has shown a dramatic decrease in nursing home-related Covid-19 infections, following the successful...

