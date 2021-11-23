Subscribe Today
HSE ‘relying’ on private hospitals as cases rise

Paul Reid to tell Oireachtas health committee that a ‘growing’ number of less urgent appointments were being cancelled as a result of a fourth wave of infections

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd November, 2021
In prepared remarks circulated to TDs and senators, Paul Reid said acute hospitals are under ‘very serious pressure’. Picture: Photocall

The HSE is relying on private hospitals to support emergency workload pressures as a result of surging Covid-19 cases, TDs and senators will hear tomorrow.

Paul Reid, the body’s chief executive, will tell the Oireachtas health committee that Ireland’s acute hospitals are under “very serious pressure” amid a fourth wave of infection across the country.

In prepared remarks circulated ahead of the meeting, Reid said a “growing” number of...

