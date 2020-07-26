Sunday July 26, 2020
HSA may force employers to notify it of Covid-19 infections

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there are obstacles to employers reporting the medical condition of an employee to the Health and Safety Authority, including the issue of medical privacy

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
26th July, 2020
Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Leo Varadkar said that the board of the HSA has requested a review of the current reporting requirements concerning infectious diseases in the context of employer obligations

Employers may be obliged to report infectious diseases such as Covid-19 among staff to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), amid concerns that clusters have formed in workplaces.

The board of the HSA has requested a review of reporting guidelines which would consider issues such as the personal privacy of workers and data protection legislation.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has said that Covid-19 infections among staff should be reported by employers in...

