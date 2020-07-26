HSA may force employers to notify it of Covid-19 infections

Employers may be obliged to report infectious diseases such as Covid-19 among staff to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), amid concerns that clusters have formed in workplaces.
The board of the HSA has requested a review of reporting guidelines which would consider issues such as the personal privacy of workers and data protection legislation.
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has said that Covid-19 infections among staff should be reported by employers in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team