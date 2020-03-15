How to be alone in a Covid-19 world

I often say that I’m “not a social person”. That, to me, there’s nothing more satisfying than a cancelled plan. That I abandoned any sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) a long time ago, for her kinder, gentler sister JOMO (joy of missing out). But, with the current world health crisis, and Covid-19 threatening self-isolation for millions of people, I’ve been re-assessing what it means to be a loner....