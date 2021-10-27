Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

How the unvaccinated and immunocompromised make up vast bulk of Covid hospitalisations

Experts fear the number of severely ill cases will increase in the coming months as the virus spreads through the quarter of a million unvaccinated adult population and reaches society’s most vulnerable

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
27th October, 2021
How the unvaccinated and immunocompromised make up vast bulk of Covid hospitalisations
Some 50,000 to 100,000 immunocompromised people are estimated to be at risk of not mounting a good vaccine response. Picture: Getty

“Innocent bystanders” — that’s what Dr Paddy Mallon, an infectious diseases consultant, calls the fully vaccinated patients that he comes across in his work in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

With a rising number of unvaccinated patients dominating hospital wards, the vaccinated are being caught up in the consequences of the recent case rise too.

Some 50,000 to 100,000 immunocompromised people are estimated to be at risk of not mounting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

According to letters sent to government from Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, there has been three significant shifts in Ireland’s Covid strategy in the past three months. Picture: Brian Lawless

How Nphet’s narrative is changing

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 7 hours ago
GardaÍ help to manage a long queue to get into Copper Face Jack’s in Dublin as nightclubs around the country re-opened. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Covid-19: an endless marathon, not a sprint

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
‘At almost every juncture, government decisions have prioritised caution about the virus over caution about the many downsides that come with restrictions. Picture: Artur Widak

Dan O’Brien: Covid-19 has brought out the inner catastrophist in our national psyche

Coronavirus Dan O'Brien 3 days ago
The use of vaccination passports will also allow nightclubs to reopen on Friday. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Freedom day postponed in favour of a step towards normality

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1