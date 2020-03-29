How Covid-19 led to European disunion

It has been more than two weeks since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Europe to be the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. In that time, though the US has since taken its place as the epicentre, liberal democracies across Europe have imposed stringent restrictions on daily life. Governments have upended their economies in an effort to stem the wave of new infections, and eurozone activity has nosedived into what could be a deep recession.

...