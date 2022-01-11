Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Household close contacts will be covered by new self-isolation rules

Cabinet will tomorrow sign off on recommendations to remove the requirement for boosted close contacts to restrict their movements

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th January, 2022
Household close contacts will be covered by new self-isolation rules
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, will tomorrow present advice to cabinet which means boosted close contacts of confirmed cases will no longer have to restrict their movements. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New rule changes for close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will apply to both household and regular contacts, it has emerged.

Cabinet will tomorrow meet to sign off on recommendations to remove the five-day restriction period for those who came into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

This newspaper understands that the new rules will apply to everyone, even those who live with a person carrying the virus, as long as they...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The government is in advanced negotiations to secure a supply of Paxlovid before Ireland’s allotted entitlement under the European Union’s joint procurement agreement

Anti-viral Covid pills should be made available to cancer patients, charity says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Covid ICU unit: Fewer people are expected to progress to intensive care units with the Omicron variant. Picture by Getty

Covid-19: Omicron wave to peak but concerns remain over record case numbers

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Danny McCoy, head of Ibec, says it is ‘inexplicable that the government is not changing the close-contact rules’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Absence rates predicted to rise to 30% as businesses urge new close-contact rules

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan
Revenue told families who claimed for the temporary wage subsidy scheme for childminders that it was meant only for businesses and demanded the repayment of €261,000 in total

Revenue claws back wage subsidy from parents who used it to pay childminders

Coronavirus Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1