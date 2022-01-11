Household close contacts will be covered by new self-isolation rules
Cabinet will tomorrow sign off on recommendations to remove the requirement for boosted close contacts to restrict their movements
New rule changes for close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will apply to both household and regular contacts, it has emerged.
Cabinet will tomorrow meet to sign off on recommendations to remove the five-day restriction period for those who came into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.
This newspaper understands that the new rules will apply to everyone, even those who live with a person carrying the virus, as long as they...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Anti-viral Covid pills should be made available to cancer patients, charity says
New treatments such as Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death in high risk coronavirus patients by 89 per cent
Covid-19: Omicron wave to peak but concerns remain over record case numbers
With one of the highest incidence rates in the world, how will hospitals cope in the next few weeks?
Absence rates predicted to rise to 30% as businesses urge new close-contact rules
Employers’ group Ibec calls for changes to self-isolation rules as staff absence threatens to close essential services
Revenue claws back wage subsidy from parents who used it to pay childminders
Some 39 households claimed around €7,000 each on average under the scheme which was meant only for businesses