Sunday March 15, 2020
Hospitality reels: ‘It’s been rapidly downhill – it’s fallen off a cliff’

With the coronavirus pushing the hospitality and tourism sectors to breaking point, many business owners are crying out desperately for help – while others either can’t face or publicly voice their fears

15th March, 2020
4
Temple Bar: businesses are fearful over reduced custom in pubs and restaurants

Rows of empty tables stretched out behind the general manager of one of Dublin’s best-known restaurants. “No, no impact as of yet,” she said of the Covid-19 outbreak. “Bookings are holding up fine.”

The stony silence that hung in the air belied her insistence that all was proceeding as usual.

It was the same elsewhere in Dublin, and throughout the country, on Thursday night. Businesses the length and breadth...

