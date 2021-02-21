Hope springs eternal: HSE plans vaccine surge in April
A last-minute adjustment to ditch the AstraZeneca jab for the over-70s brought another unwelcome delay to the vaccine rollout, but GPs say steady work is being done behind the scenes
Ireland’s painfully slow decline in daily Covid-19 cases has placed heightened emphasis – if that were possible – on the timely and efficient rollout of our national vaccination programme.
With the country reported to be stuck in strict lockdown for the next number of weeks, it’s looking increasingly like achieving herd immunity by way of mass vaccination may be our only route of escape from a life of permanent uncertainty.
Our...
Related Stories
Breakdown of HSE’s €1.6 billion war chest to fight Covid-19
The National Service Plan shows that €200m of the €1.6bn allocated to fighting the pandemic is to be spent on the rollout of vaccinations
Scally warns Ireland to put Britain on red travel list
The medical expert warns mandatory quarantine is vital to protect our national vaccine strategy from new Covid-19 variant
Business support schemes will be extended to July in new Covid plan
Taoiseach will give no consideration to reopening hospitality before mid-summer, while chief executive of restaurants association says businesses are being pushed ‘closer to financial ruin and meltdown’
Early data shows that Britain’s vaccine programme is working
The over-80s benefited most with the weekly average for new cases falling 231 per cent