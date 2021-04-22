Homeless charity’s frontline staff have yet to get vaccines
Three Alice Leahy Trust workers who provide face-to-face services to homeless people have been waiting eight weeks for their Covid-19 jabs
A homeless charity is still waiting for its frontline staff to be scheduled for a vaccine, almost eight weeks after they first registered for the jab.
Four staff who provide face-to-face services at the Alice Leahy Trust in Dublin 8 registered to be vaccinated on March 1, but only one has received their first dose.
According to HSE guidelines, the staff are classed as healthcare workers and are in group 2, the second cohort of people due...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Vaccination effect is evident among older age groups
Despite hiccups in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, some 17 per cent of the population have received their first dose
Government rules out foreign holidays in June
Despite plans for EU vaccine passport, Martin and Varadkar say international travel is off the cards for now
Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May
Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind
The government needs to follow Britain’s example on border health measures, and to face down disgruntled EU states