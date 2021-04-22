Homeless charity’s frontline staff have yet to get vaccines

A homeless charity is still waiting for its frontline staff to be scheduled for a vaccine, almost eight weeks after they first registered for the jab.

Four staff who provide face-to-face services at the Alice Leahy Trust in Dublin 8 registered to be vaccinated on March 1, but only one has received their first dose.

According to HSE guidelines, the staff are classed as healthcare workers and are in group 2, the second cohort of people due...