Coronavirus

Homeless charity’s frontline staff have yet to get vaccines

Three Alice Leahy Trust workers who provide face-to-face services to homeless people have been waiting eight weeks for their Covid-19 jabs

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
22nd April, 2021
Homeless charity’s frontline staff have yet to get vaccines
Alice Leahy, director of services at the Alice Leahy Trust: ‘Unlike other frontline workers my colleagues have not been vaccinated.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A homeless charity is still waiting for its frontline staff to be scheduled for a vaccine, almost eight weeks after they first registered for the jab.

Four staff who provide face-to-face services at the Alice Leahy Trust in Dublin 8 registered to be vaccinated on March 1, but only one has received their first dose.

According to HSE guidelines, the staff are classed as healthcare workers and are in group 2, the second cohort of people due...

