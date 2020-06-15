Monday June 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Home working staff should be forced to log off, union says

The Financial Services Union, which represents 15,000 workers, will issue protocols on working from home this week

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
15th June, 2020
A survey of Financial Services Union members found 44 per cent of staff who currently work from home feel pressure to answer calls and emails outside of paid working hours

Companies should change their computer systems to force staff working from home to log off and take breaks, a union has said.

The Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents 15,000 workers, will issue protocols on working from home this week as part of its response to how its members’ conditions have changed since the Covid-19 lockdown.

It will propose that IT systems be designed to force logoffs for legally required breaks and that additional hours...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Leinster at a loss as it lives off hope and cash reserves

Irish rugby is in limbo, with all the provinces feeling the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on sporting fixtures. At Leinster alone, there’s an €8m hole in the balance sheet

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

Businesses find opportunities in the thick of a crisis

From exercise equipment suppliers to joinery firms, many companies have adapted to survive and, in some cases, even thrive in the face of coronavirus

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

Louis Copeland reopens, and measures up lockdown cost

The legendary men’s outfitter outlines the art of sizing a customer without a measuring tape, the etiquette of wearing masks and his expectation of being down 30 to 50 per cent over the year

Louis Copeland | 1 day ago