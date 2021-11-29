Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Holohan to brief party leaders as Omicron variant ‘likely’ in Ireland

The coalition leaders will meet with the chief medical officer later today to discuss the variant and the wider Covid-19 situation

Cónal Thomas
29th November, 2021
Holohan to brief party leaders as Omicron variant ‘likely’ in Ireland
The coalition leaders will meet with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan later today to discuss the variant and the wider situation ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Government leaders are to be briefed by Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, this evening as concerns rise over the likely presence of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in Ireland.

The coalition leaders will meet with Holohan later to discuss the variant and the wider situation ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday.

Stephen Donnelly, the Health Minister, said this morning “it is likely” that the new variant...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

If more restrictions on hospitality are to be avoided, then Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU numbers will have to fall, according to Cillian De Gascun. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Cillian De Gascun: ‘It won’t be a traditional Irish Christmas. We just can’t afford to do that again’

Coronavirus Daniel Murray
Cillian De Gascun: ‘The virus is the most divergent one we have seen to date’. Picture: Bryan Meade

De Gascun: arrival of Omicron in Ireland ‘only a matter of time’

Coronavirus Daniel Murray
Passengers in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport earlier this week: all flights from seven southern African countries into Britain have been suspendedGetty

The spectre of Omicron: ‘It’s like something Dr Evil would construct on an island lair’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Living with Covid: ‘I can envisage needing Covid-19 vaccines every year for the rest of my life.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tony O’Brien: Blaming the unvaccinated for Covid-19 surge is tempting but dangerous

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1