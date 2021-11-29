Holohan to brief party leaders as Omicron variant ‘likely’ in Ireland

Government leaders are to be briefed by Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, this evening as concerns rise over the likely presence of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in Ireland.

The coalition leaders will meet with Holohan later to discuss the variant and the wider situation ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday.

Stephen Donnelly, the Health Minister, said this morning “it is likely” that the new variant...