Holohan signals end of Nphet as mask wearing set to be eased

The team met for the first time today since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago

Cónal Thomas
17th February, 2022
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to recommend the end of most remaining pandemic restrictions following a meeting this afternoon.

Mandates for mask wearing in shops, public transport and in schools could end later this month, if recommendations from Nphet are accepted by government.

It will continue to be public health advice that masks be worn in healthcare settings, and public health advice will continue to encourage their use in certain crowded settings....

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

