H&M asks Irish landlords for rent break

H&M has asked its Irish landlords for a rent freeze to help sustain its business in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Swedish fashion retail giant employs about 500 people here at 17 H&M branded stores and six Cos outlets, and one &OtherStories shop on Grafton Street in Dublin.

“We see it as a joint responsibility between us and our partners to ensure a financially stable and sustainable future for our...