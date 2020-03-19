Thursday March 19, 2020
H&M asks Irish landlords for rent break

Swedish fashion retailer says ensuring the group’s future is a ‘joint responsibility between us and our partners’

19th March, 2020
H&M employs 500 staff in Ireland and had net sales of €117.1 million here last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

H&M has asked its Irish landlords for a rent freeze to help sustain its business in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Swedish fashion retail giant employs about 500 people here at 17 H&M branded stores and six Cos outlets, and one &OtherStories shop on Grafton Street in Dublin.

“We see it as a joint responsibility between us and our partners to ensure a financially stable and sustainable future for our...

