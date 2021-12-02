Highest number of community PCR tests carried out since pandemic began — HSE
The latest figures come after the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in Ireland
The highest number of PCR tests carried out in the community since the start of the pandemic were recorded this week.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) said this morning that more than 28,700 PCR tests were carried out on Tuesday.
Figures provided through the HSE’s Contact Tracing Management Programme show that although 90 per cent of people attended a PCR clinic appointment, 10 per cent did not.
