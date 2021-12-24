Subscribe Today
Healthcare workers now advised to wear FFP2 or N95 masks

‘Filtering face piece’ masks can significantly reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
24th December, 2021
Healthcare workers now advised to wear FFP2 or N95 masks
A study has found FFP2 masks offered individuals over 96 per cent protection against Covid-19 transmission. Picture: Getty

New guidance for healthcare workers has recommended that respirator masks such as FFP2 or N95 masks should be worn in “all healthcare settings” .

Up until now only healthcare workers in direct contact with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients were advised to wear FFP2 masks.

Now, new guidance issued from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has recommended their use by all staff in direct contact with patients....

