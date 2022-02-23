Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Health officials divided over ending use of Covid certs

Nphet meeting heard that focus should be on ‘long-standing deficits’ in the county’s health service exposed by the pandemic

Cónal Thomas
23rd February, 2022
Health officials divided over ending use of Covid certs
Nphet members heard that evidence of the Covid-19 certificates acting as an incentive to get vaccinated is mixed. Picture: Getty

Discontinuing the use of the Covid-19 pass for hospitality divided members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last month as it prepared to lift most restrictions following the Omicron wave.

Minutes from a meeting on January 20 show some members of the team favoured keeping the certificates in place for a number of reasons; they provided reassurance to vulnerable cohorts, served as a reminder to unvaccinated people of the risk of Covid-19 and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and acting deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at the launch the ‘Covid Tracker’ contact tracing app. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Covid Tracker App used in less than 2% of positive cases

Coronavirus Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Holohan signals end of Nphet as mask wearing set to be eased

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas
A member of the medical staff pictured at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Picture: Getty

Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland

Health Donal MacNamee
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan provided an update on Ireland’s Covid-19 situation this morning, and said that while the pandemic is not over ‘it is safe to return to the activities we all enjoy’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Decision to wind down Nphet rests with Minister — Holohan

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1