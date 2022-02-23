Health officials divided over ending use of Covid certs

Discontinuing the use of the Covid-19 pass for hospitality divided members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last month as it prepared to lift most restrictions following the Omicron wave.

Minutes from a meeting on January 20 show some members of the team favoured keeping the certificates in place for a number of reasons; they provided reassurance to vulnerable cohorts, served as a reminder to unvaccinated people of the risk of Covid-19 and...