Health expert: giving vaccine boosters here would be ‘unethical’

Proceeding with a vaccine booster campaign this autumn would be “unethical” as people in poorer countries go unvaccinated, an epidemiologist has said.

Anthony Staines, a professor of public health at Dublin City University, said that Ireland should reconsider its booster campaign given countries with lowers rates of vaccination are experiencing Delta-driven fourth waves.

“It's unethical to give third doses to the first world when the elderly and vulnerable patients in the third world...