Hayes says he won’t step down over golf debacle

Brian Hayes has said he does not believe he should consider his position as the head of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) despite attending the controversial Oireachtas golf event last week and realising it was in breach of Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

Hayes, a former Fine Gael junior minister and MEP, was among the 81 attendees at the Clifden event which has led to the resignation of Dara Calleary, the former...