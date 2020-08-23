Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hayes says he won’t step down over golf debacle

The former FG minister says he regrets attending the event, but feels it doesn’t affect his credibility as head of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland

23rd August, 2020
Brian Hayes, a former Fine Gael junior minister and MEP, was among the 81 attendees at the Clifden event which has led to the resignation of Dara Calleary

Brian Hayes has said he does not believe he should consider his position as the head of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) despite attending the controversial Oireachtas golf event last week and realising it was in breach of Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

Hayes, a former Fine Gael junior minister and MEP, was among the 81 attendees at the Clifden event which has led to the resignation of Dara Calleary, the former...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Companies must obey the law, not be models of virtue

Vague calls for better corporate ‘citizenship’ won‘t help us get through the pandemic – enforcement of the regulations will

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Drop in PUP recipients but 230,400 still dependent on payment

Many small businesses complaining that replacement for Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is not fit for purpose

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago