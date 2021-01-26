Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Have health authorities dropped the ball on airborne transmission of Covid-19?

Many scientists believe indoor aerosol transmission may explain why so many people picked up the virus over the Christmas period, so why is there so little focus on the importance of ventilation?

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th January, 2021
Have health authorities dropped the ball on airborne transmission of Covid-19?
There is increasing evidence that Covid-19 can spread when people breathe in smaller droplets from the breath of a Covid-infected person, which can travel much further than two metres in indoor settings

For almost a year now, the public have been given a series of simple messages to avoid contracting Covid-19. Wash your hands. Keep a social distance of two metres. And wear a mask.

But to the immense frustration of many scientists, there is very little mention of the risk of people getting Covid-19 from infected air in indoor locations.

Orla Hegarty, an assistant professor in UCD’S School of Architecture, said the virus can build up...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The one thing that nobody thought would be tossed out in an instant would be those ancient ties, those natural friendships’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Within weeks of Brexit, we face life-or-death consequences

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe 6 hours ago
Niall Timlin, said the airline was “very concerned” about the proposed deletion of a sentence from the EU’s draft travel recommendations it had been informed of.

Aer Lingus urged government to oppose travel quarantine rules

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 4 days ago
Micheál Martin: The number of Covid-19 cases, currently running at well over 2,000 a day, would have to be in the ‘hundreds’ or even down to ‘100-200’ cases a day to ease restrictions.

Critical care at capacity as Martin warns restrictions to last months

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that imposing MHQ in Ireland would be “disproportionate”

Quarantine hurts, but it works

Coronavirus Niall Conroy 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1