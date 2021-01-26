Have health authorities dropped the ball on airborne transmission of Covid-19?

For almost a year now, the public have been given a series of simple messages to avoid contracting Covid-19. Wash your hands. Keep a social distance of two metres. And wear a mask.

But to the immense frustration of many scientists, there is very little mention of the risk of people getting Covid-19 from infected air in indoor locations.

Orla Hegarty, an assistant professor in UCD’S School of Architecture, said the virus can build up...