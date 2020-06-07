Sunday June 7, 2020
Hard lessons: getting kids back to school will be no easy task

With public opinion divided over whether the health risk of reopening schools outweighs the social risk of keeping them closed, there is still no definitive medical answer to the question of how likely children are to transmit the coronavirus

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

7th June, 2020

New research into the role that children may play in transmitting Covid-19 was published last week. It was an updated study examining the amount of virus, or viral load, from those with Covid-19 in different age groups.

In it, the authors warned that “unlimited reopening of kindergartens and schools would re-establish behavioural traits that facilitate virus transmission through contact”, and that the “opening of these facilities should be carefully monitored by pre-emptive diagnostic testing”....

