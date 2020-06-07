Hard lessons: getting kids back to school will be no easy task

New research into the role that children may play in transmitting Covid-19 was published last week. It was an updated study examining the amount of virus, or viral load, from those with Covid-19 in different age groups.
In it, the authors warned that “unlimited reopening of kindergartens and schools would re-establish behavioural traits that facilitate virus transmission through contact”, and that the “opening of these facilities should be carefully monitored by pre-emptive diagnostic testing”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team