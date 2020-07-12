Sunday July 12, 2020
‘Green-list’ visitors will not be tested for Covid-19

Travel restrictions to be eased from July 20, but a ‘very cautious’ approach will be adopted, says Varadkar

12th July, 2020
The Department of Health is examining proposals for a testing regime to be put in place at the country’s airports. Picture: PA

Visitors arriving from countries on Ireland’s so-called “green list” will not be tested for Covid-19 under proposals being considered by government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week said the Department of Health was examining proposals for a testing regime to be put in place at the country’s airports. However, he warned that it could create logistical challenges if it required contact tracing resources to be redeployed from elsewhere.

