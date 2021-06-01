Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Green and digital economies to lead recovery plan

Taoiseach says government wants to avoid a ‘cliff edge’ end of pandemic-related supports

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
1st June, 2021
Green and digital economies to lead recovery plan
Micheál Martin said the Economic Recovery Plan included over €3.5 billion in further Covid-19-related labour market and business supports. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government will focus on stimulating the green and digital economy as well as getting people back to work post-pandemic, according to its newly published Economic Recovery Plan.

The plan aims to both invigorate the economy and chart a path to more sustainable public finances after the extraordinary spending of the pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government wanted to avoid a “cliff edge” end to Covid-19-related financial supports, and unveiled an extension to a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Tony Holohan has generated quite a debate about how to allow people to socialise safely this summer.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Michael Brennan: There are no easy solutions that allow people to socialise safely this summer

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Diners will soon be able to have meals at restaurants, pubs and cafés. Picture: RollingNews

Freedom, with terms and conditions

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 2 days ago
The worst of the pandemic may be over, but the Department of Health and the HSE are very much still in the trenches.

Tony O’Brien: HSE’s exit out of crisis mode means a return to old and new challenges

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 2 days ago
The long-held target of 82 per cent of adults being offered a first dose by the end of June now looks impossible

Pfizer ‘a stalwart’ of rollout as setbacks hit campaign

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1