Green and digital economies to lead recovery plan

The government will focus on stimulating the green and digital economy as well as getting people back to work post-pandemic, according to its newly published Economic Recovery Plan.

The plan aims to both invigorate the economy and chart a path to more sustainable public finances after the extraordinary spending of the pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government wanted to avoid a “cliff edge” end to Covid-19-related financial supports, and unveiled an extension to a...