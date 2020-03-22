Sunday March 22, 2020
Governments must do more to ease economic impact of Covid-19, warns Honohan

Former governor of the Irish Central Bank says ‘helicopter money’ support could help and recommends collective action from Europe to avoid instability

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
22nd March, 2020
Patrick Honohans comments will prompt further discussion of the idea of helicopter money

The European Central Bank may have launched a €750 billion emergency stimulus package, but “there’s much more work for the governments to do”, Patrick Honohan has warned.

The former Irish Central Bank governor told the Business Post that he believes that central bank actions to date “now seem largely sufficient to meet the current situation in the advanced economies”.

“All of the central banks will be watching...

