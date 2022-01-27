Government’s expert group on antigen testing stood down

The government’s expert group on the use of antigen testing has been stood down following the Omicron wave, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Rapid Testing Expert Advisory Group (RTEAG) was established by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, last July to progress pilot events and the rollout of antigen tests to a number of sectors.

Chaired by Professor Mary Horgan, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, the group...