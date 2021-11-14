Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Government to seek agreement with chemists to roll out subsidised antigen tests

Ministers hope the measure could help to minimise the chance of further restrictions before Christmas

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Rachel Lavin - avatar

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
14th November, 2021
Government to seek agreement with chemists to roll out subsidised antigen tests
The government is hopeful that the public take-up of subsidised antigen tests could mirror the previous response to other public health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government is planning to hold talks with pharmacists about the rapid rollout of subsidised antigen tests to counter the rise in Covid-19 infections.

A public information campaign has also been prepared by the HSE to advise the public on the best use of the tests to guard against Covid-19 infections.

While no decision has been made on what discount to provide on the average €8 cost of an antigen test, the government is planning...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Construction is one of the sectors where a shortage of workers has been reported. The reopening of the economy has led to the weekly cost of the PUP dropping from a high of €140 million last spring to under €20 million per week now. Picture: Getty

PUP cost drops further as more staff return to work

Coronavirus Michael Brennan
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: ‘The overall epidemiological situation is concerning and uncertain’. Picture: Collins Photos

As Plan A fails to halt the rise in Covid cases, what is our Plan B?

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to cut their number of social contacts in half. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Nphet to discuss working from home advice as cases continue to rise

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas
The rise in excess deaths could be partly attributed to delayed diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses in people who delayed presenting their symptoms to doctors after almost two years of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: ‘This is what endemic looks like’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1