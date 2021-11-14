Government to seek agreement with chemists to roll out subsidised antigen tests
Ministers hope the measure could help to minimise the chance of further restrictions before Christmas
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
The government is planning to hold talks with pharmacists about the rapid rollout of subsidised antigen tests to counter the rise in Covid-19 infections.
A public information campaign has also been prepared by the HSE to advise the public on the best use of the tests to guard against Covid-19 infections.
While no decision has been made on what discount to provide on the average €8 cost of an antigen test, the government is planning...
