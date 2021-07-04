Government to defy Nphet and introduce antigen testing for reopening
Minister says any move to lift restrictions cannot be discriminatory against unvaccinated
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Unvaccinated people are set to be allowed entry to indoor dining if they receive a negative Covid-19 test as the government plans to defy Nphet’s guidance on a limited vaccine certificate scheme.
It comes as unofficial forecasts from the Department of Health show that as many as six in ten adults could be fully vaccinated by July 19. The government has pledged by that date to find a workable pass system to allow...
