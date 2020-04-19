Sunday April 19, 2020
Government stays silent on the subject of debt writeoffs

Small Firms Association and Cardinal Capital have urged government to consider debt reliefs and other measures

19th April, 2020
Heather Humphreys has previously said she would consider the prospect. “I certainly will look at all the options,” she told RTÉ last week

The government has declined to be drawn on calls for debt write-offs for businesses impacted by coronavirus-related trading restrictions.

The Small Firms Association has met with senior officials to press for this and other measures to support businesses through the current difficulties, while Nick Corcoran of Cardinal Capital – the private equity group that has invested in Lily O’Brien’s, Payzone and other successful Irish enterprises – last week wrote to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe...

