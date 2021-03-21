Subscribe Today
Government split on Garda presence at hotels during quarantine

The Department of Health wants gardaí stationed at hotels, but An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice have opposed the idea

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st March, 2021
Dublin Airport: passengers flying in from 33 designated countries will be quarantined for 14 days. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Plans to finally launch the country‘s Covid-19 mandatory travel quarantine system have led to a government rift over whether or not gardaí should be stationed at hotels, the Business Post has learned.

The government is expected this week to announce details of the hotels that have been selected to house passengers from 33 designated countries for 14 days.

The online booking system for passengers who need to quarantine will also be launched...

