Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Government should advise vitamin D supplementation, expert says

People with low vitamin D levels have worse outcomes from Covid-19, Trinity professor says

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
21st December, 2021
Government should advise vitamin D supplementation, expert says

The government should advise the public to take vitamin D supplements as part of the fight against Covid-19, a professor of epidemiology at Trinity College Dublin has said.

As the Omicron variant spreads and threatens to hospitalise up to 2,000 people a day, according to National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) projections, all age groups should take it as a supplement, especially in the winter months, said Dr Lina Zgaga, an associate professor in epidemiology...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The government today confirmed that Covid-19 schemes would be expanded in a package reported to be worth around €100 million. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Ibec warns close-contact rules could ‘cripple’ businesses as new state supports announced

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
The company also tested a 100 microgram dose which it said increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels. Picture: Getty

Moderna says booster dose produces strong antibody response against Omicron

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas
People out and about for Christmas on Grafton Street: it’s feared the Omicron variant will spread rapidly here as it is doing elsewhere in Europe. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Omicron: Why the experts have ‘never been more concerned’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
A Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan earlier this week: based on current infection rates, the virus is likely to claim one million American lives. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Covid deaths in US could soon hit 1m mark

Coronavirus Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1