Government should advise vitamin D supplementation, expert says

The government should advise the public to take vitamin D supplements as part of the fight against Covid-19, a professor of epidemiology at Trinity College Dublin has said.

As the Omicron variant spreads and threatens to hospitalise up to 2,000 people a day, according to National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) projections, all age groups should take it as a supplement, especially in the winter months, said Dr Lina Zgaga, an associate professor in epidemiology...