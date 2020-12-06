Government sets deadline of 2023 to salvage all jobs lost to Covid-19 crisis
Coalition commits to gradual reduction of €23bn public finances deficit while sources admit returning 400,000 people to work is an ‘ambitious’ target
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
The government is to set a new target of recovering all the jobs lost due to Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit by the end of 2023 in its forthcoming national economic plan, the Business Post has learned.
The coalition will pledge to get the workforce back to the pre-pandemic level of 2.4 million people, with a heavy emphasis on retraining, investment in housing and tourism, and moving to a green and digital economy.
The national economic plan is...
