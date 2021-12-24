Government seeks to get Paxlovid before other EU countries

The Irish government is currently in “advanced negotiations” to independently acquire the Pfizer Paxlovid pill ahead of other European countries.

The anti-viral pill is one of the first of its kind that can be prescribed to Covid-19 patients in the early stages of infection, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent.

The early arrival of the pill could help counteract the impact of rising case numbers as the Omicron wave...