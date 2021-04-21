Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Government rules out foreign holidays in June

Despite plans for EU vaccine passport, Martin and Varadkar say international travel is off the cards for now

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st April, 2021
Sunny beach holidays are not on the agenda when it comes to the lifting of restrictions in May and June. Picture: Getty

June is too soon for people to think about booking foreign holidays, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have warned.

The European Commission is currently working on a digital vaccine certificate which could allow member states to exempt vaccinated people from testing and quarantine requirements.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated that the EU’s first focus would be on ensuring that the various member states’ computer systems interact smoothly before the system could operate on a wider...

