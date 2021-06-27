Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Government may push back indoor dining by two weeks

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant has forced a rethink ahead of the planned reopening of bars and restaurants on July 5

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
27th June, 2021
Government may push back indoor dining by two weeks
Outdoor dining on Capel Street in Dublin city centre: A date for indoor dining has yet to be confirmed by the governmentRollingNews.ie

The government is considering a two-week delay to the reopening of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants to stave off the threat of the Delta variant, the Business Post has learned.

The planned reopening on July 5 could be pushed back until July 19, when international travel is due to resume on a widespread basis.

Pub and restaurant owners have reacted with exasperation at the prospect of a further delay on allowing indoor gatherings, which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Grafton Street: crowds are starting to come back to the shops as the Covid restrictions are lifted. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: ‘There will always be a risk and we have to accept that, but you’ve got to ask when enough is enough’

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 2 hours ago
Back in the office: problems could arise with some vaccinated staff maybe having concerns about working with non-vaccinated colleagues.

Covid-19: Vaccine question creates HR minefield for employers ahead of office return

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 2 hours ago
Kaja Kallas, Estonia\&#039;s Prime Minister, has argued that the pace of unwinding Covid-19 restrictions has not kept pace with the epidemiological evidence. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: Our hard-won freedoms must now be returned to us

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 2 hours ago
Some 94 per cent of businesses said they had no employee vaccination strategy in place, a survey shows. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No legal basis for employers to process workers’ vaccine status, DPC rules

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1