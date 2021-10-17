Government hopes to raise vaccination rates via passports for pubs and restaurants
Ministers hope that extending the use of vaccination passports beyond the planned date of October 22 will put pressure on more unvaccinated people to get the jab
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The government is hoping that extending the requirement for vaccination passports for pubs and restaurants in the cold winter season will drive up vaccination rates.
While 93 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, there are 300,000 unvaccinated people and 70,000 who have only one dose.
Ministers hope that extending the use of vaccination passports beyond the planned date of next Friday, October 22, will put pressure on more unvaccinated people to get the jab.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Last Post: Covid symptoms ‘drink-driving’ comparison is an analogy too far
Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet said ‘leaving your home with symptoms has to become socially unacceptable, like drink-driving’, but comparing people with allergies or head colds to people who drink and then get behind the wheel is over the top
Full vaccination more effective than a booster campaign, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh says strain-specific top-ups can play a role but primary vaccination is still far more effective
Covid-19: Wonder drugs become another weapon in ongoing battle against the virus
Recent tests by Merck of an antiviral pill that appears to cut hospitalisation risk by 50 per cent sent the company’s shares soaring. Other companies, including Dublin-based AiPharma, are also in the race to develop antiviral medications
HSE struggling to identify candidates for vaccine boosters
Tens of thousands of immunocompromised people need a third Covid vaccine dose, but the lack of a register makes identifying them difficult