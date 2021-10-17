Government hopes to raise vaccination rates via passports for pubs and restaurants

The government is hoping that extending the requirement for vaccination passports for pubs and restaurants in the cold winter season will drive up vaccination rates.

While 93 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, there are 300,000 unvaccinated people and 70,000 who have only one dose.

Ministers hope that extending the use of vaccination passports beyond the planned date of next Friday, October 22, will put pressure on more unvaccinated people to get the jab.