Sunday May 24, 2020
Government facing calls to set up a ‘sports resilience’ fund

Figures such as Sarah Keane of Swim Ireland have warned that their sports may end up unviable if nothing is done

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
24th May, 2020
A swimmer at the National Aquatic Centre: all pools nationwide are currently closed

The governing bodies of minority sports are calling on the government to create a sports resilience fund.

Multiple national governing bodies (NGBs) told the Business Post that the damage caused by Covid-19 restrictions posed existential threats to their sports.

“We are managing okay right now but we will start to feel the pinch as we go further if we lose membership,” Sarah Keane, chief executive of Swim Ireland and president of the Olympic...

