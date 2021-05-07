Government faces fresh calls to lobby EU to back vaccine IP waiver

The Irish government is facing further calls to use its position within the EU to lobby for a waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Amnesty Ireland wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night ahead of a G20 World Health Summit, co-chaired by the European Commission, which will bring together the world’s biggest economies.

Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty, called on Ireland to push for the inclusion...