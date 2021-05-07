Government faces fresh calls to lobby EU to back vaccine IP waiver
Amnesty writes to Stephen Donnelly urging him to use Ireland’s EU status to force an intellectual property rights waiver onto G20 agenda
The Irish government is facing further calls to use its position within the EU to lobby for a waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights on the Covid-19 vaccines.
Amnesty Ireland wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night ahead of a G20 World Health Summit, co-chaired by the European Commission, which will bring together the world’s biggest economies.
Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty, called on Ireland to push for the inclusion...
