Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Government faces fresh calls to lobby EU to back vaccine IP waiver

Amnesty writes to Stephen Donnelly urging him to use Ireland’s EU status to force an intellectual property rights waiver onto G20 agenda

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th May, 2021
Government faces fresh calls to lobby EU to back vaccine IP waiver
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, signalled his backing for a waiver in the Dáil, saying he ‘would like to see it supported’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Irish government is facing further calls to use its position within the EU to lobby for a waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Amnesty Ireland wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night ahead of a G20 World Health Summit, co-chaired by the European Commission, which will bring together the world’s biggest economies.

Colm O’Gorman, the chief executive of Amnesty, called on Ireland to push for the inclusion...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has restricted use of AstraZeneca and Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccines to the over-50s. Picture: Getty

Vaccine age restrictions create a ‘two-tier’ rollout, says immunologist

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
A new deal between the European Commission and Pfizer/BioNtech would entitle Ireland to almost 20 million additional doses of the highly effective mRNA vaccine. Picture: Getty

New vaccine deals to deliver 20 million doses by end of 2023

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 6 days ago
Micheál Martin’s announcement on Thursday was partly due to a recognition that the strict lockdown had already lost the public’s support some weeks ago

Tony O’Brien: High-speed reopening gives no time to evaluate its impact

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 6 days ago
Working off the volume of vaccines alone, most 50 to 59-year-olds were due to be completed by the end of May

Vaccine rollout faces dilemma over who gets what as coalition tries to reach its key targets

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1