Coronavirus

Government ‘closely’ reviewing new monoclonal antibody drugs after EMA approval

The Agency has granted authorisation to two treatments which significantly reduced the mortality rate of Covid-19 among patients studied

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th November, 2021
A patient in Boston, US, being treated with a monoclonal antibody last December. The therapy is normally administered by via intravenous infusion. Picture: Getty

Ireland could soon have another tool in its fight against Covid-19, after the government confirmed it was reviewing a new type of treatment which has just received authorisation from Europe’s medical watchdog.

A pair of monoclonal antibody medicines – a type of treatment which has been shown to lessen the severity of Covid symptoms – were granted approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last Thursday.

A treatment developed by Regeneron, the US...

