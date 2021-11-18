Government ‘closely’ reviewing new monoclonal antibody drugs after EMA approval
The Agency has granted authorisation to two treatments which significantly reduced the mortality rate of Covid-19 among patients studied
Ireland could soon have another tool in its fight against Covid-19, after the government confirmed it was reviewing a new type of treatment which has just received authorisation from Europe’s medical watchdog.
A pair of monoclonal antibody medicines – a type of treatment which has been shown to lessen the severity of Covid symptoms – were granted approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last Thursday.
A treatment developed by Regeneron, the US...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
HSE sitting on stock of 1.5 million antigen tests
Only 35,000 tests had been dispatched to close contacts as of last week
Employees urged to work from home ‘unless it is absolutely necessary’
A new closing time of midnight for the hospitality sector was also agreed under plans approved by Cabinet.
PUP cost drops further as more staff return to work
The payment will be cut by €50 this week, and is due to be phased out in February of next year
Government to seek agreement with chemists to roll out subsidised antigen tests
Ministers hope the measure could help to minimise the chance of further restrictions before Christmas