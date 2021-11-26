Government allocates just €75m to Pup in 2022

The government has allocated just €75 million to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) next year, a tiny fraction of the €4 billion spent on the scheme this year.

The government has said it has no plans to stall the phasing out of the Pup despite rising case numbers and the introduction of new restrictions in certain industries.

Figures disclosed to Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, show the State has not made any move...