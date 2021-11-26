Subscribe Today
Government allocates just €75m to Pup in 2022

Leo Varadkar has said phasing out of payment may have to be reviewed if more severe restrictions are reintroduced

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th November, 2021
The government estimates that more than €4 billion will be spent on the scheme in 2021. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government has allocated just €75 million to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) next year, a tiny fraction of the €4 billion spent on the scheme this year.

The government has said it has no plans to stall the phasing out of the Pup despite rising case numbers and the introduction of new restrictions in certain industries.

Figures disclosed to Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, show the State has not made any move...

