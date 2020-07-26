Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Google defends its data-gathering from CovidTracker users

Trinity College Dublin calls Google Play’s data collection practice ‘extremely troubling from a privacy standpoint’

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
26th July, 2020
Google Play Services runs in the background for any app on Google’s operating system. It is not unique to the CovidTracker app, which has been downloaded by 1.4 million people

Google has defended its data-gathering from users of the HSE’s CovidTracker app, after Trinity College Dublin research descried the tech giant’s software as “extremely troubling from a privacy standpoint”.

A paper released by the school of computer science and statistics at Trinity last week said that while the app itself is not the issue, the requirement that Google Play Services be used on Android phones was a concern.

Google...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair: Eight key takeaways from the airline’s latest results

A 99 per cent reduction in passenger numbers has led to a severe drop in revenue, but the company remains optimistic about its chances of recovery. Here is what we learned:

Peter O'Dwyer | 20 hours ago

Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

The director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory on the risks associated with international travel and Dr Ann Devitt of the School of Education in Trinity College discusses the effectiveness of home-schooling

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

Hundreds of staff have been cut at the Irish offices of tech companies such as LinkedIn, Airbnb and Oracle in recent weeks

Aaron Rogan | 2 days ago