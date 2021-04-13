Glynn rules out offering choice of vaccines despite concerns over AstraZeneca

Ireland cannot take for granted the high levels of public trust in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, the deputy chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Ronan Glynn said he was conscious of the need to retain high levels of public buy-in amid the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that the AstraZeneca jab should not be given to under-60s.

But he ruled out recommending that...