Coronavirus

Glynn rules out offering choice of vaccines despite concerns over AstraZeneca

Deputy chief medical officer says maintaining high level of public confidence in vaccine rollout is crucial

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th April, 2021
Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said the cut-off age of 60 years for the AstraZenena emerged out of ‘an abundance of caution’. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Ireland cannot take for granted the high levels of public trust in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, the deputy chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Ronan Glynn said he was conscious of the need to retain high levels of public buy-in amid the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that the AstraZeneca jab should not be given to under-60s.

But he ruled out recommending that...

