Sunday June 21, 2020
Glitches force HSE to update protocols on Covid-19 app

The move comes following scrutiny from Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
21st June, 2020
The data protection impact assessment is now being changed following its submission to Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The HSE has been forced to update the data protection protocols for its delayed Covid-19 tracking app, after scrutiny from the state watchdog.

The data protection impact assessment is now being changed following its submission to Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), a HSE spokeswoman confirmed yesterday.

There have been significant concerns from data experts and bodies such as the Irish Council for Civil Liberties about the privacy implications of the proposed technology.

