Glitches force HSE to update protocols on Covid-19 app

The HSE has been forced to update the data protection protocols for its delayed Covid-19 tracking app, after scrutiny from the state watchdog.
The data protection impact assessment is now being changed following its submission to Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), a HSE spokeswoman confirmed yesterday.
There have been significant concerns from data experts and bodies such as the Irish Council for Civil Liberties about the privacy implications of the proposed technology.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team